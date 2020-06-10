Tree services clean up debris after storms

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- After a night of big storms, many Siouxlanders are calling for help clearing off debris.

"Well, you really can't prepare," said Glenn Schultz, owner of Gardner Tree Service.

Glenn Schultz has owned Gardner Tree Service for more than 30 years.

After storms hit Siouxland, his crew has the tough job of cleaning up.

He adds they never know how much damage will be done after each storm .

"From there, it's just answering the phones. Every minute or two somebody's calling to have a branch taken down. In this case, off of the top of the house," he said.

The uprooted trees and broken branches from the storm keep them busy.

"I think we've had 15 and 20 so far, and they're still coming in," said Schultz.

Schultz said, their customers are always thankful when the debris is cleaned up.

"They all seem to appreciate us getting there and getting it done," said Schultz.

Schultz said removals usually take a couple of hours depending on the size of the trees.

Schultz said they try to get cleanup done as soon as possible, just in case owners have to patch up holes because of any damage caused by the debris.