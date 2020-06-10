UNI, ISU announce shortened fall semester, students and staff expected to wear masks on campus

(KWWL) -- The University of Northern Iowa and Iowa State University have announced changes coming for the fall semester related to COVID-19.

University of Northern Iowa

According to our sister station KWWL, UNI President Mark Nook said in an email to campus Wednesday that the fall semester will begin one week earlier on August 17 and will end November 25, the day before thanksgiving. Final exams will be held Nov. 21-25.

Classes will be held on Labor Day and no exams will occur on Nov. 22.

While UNI study abroad programs have also been postponed through January 2021, student teaching and internships will continue as planned, observing any protocols in place.

“These changes will give us the opportunity to further protect our campus community while still holding a full semester of on-campus teaching and learning activities.” UNI President Mark Nook

Other measures include:

Reducing class sizes

Expecting all students, faculty and staff to wear face masks

Offering more online and hybrid classes

Change in residence hall occupancy, offering single and double rooms

Modified dining areas

The new fall semester schedule can be found on the UNI calendar. Updated information about the fall semester will be posted on the UNI Forward Together website.

Iowa State University

In a news release, ISU announced the fall semester will be starting a week early on August 17 and will be ending November 25, the day before Thanksgiving. This adjusted semester will include final exams happening before Thanksgiving.

During the semester, the university will take several protective measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 including:

Reducing class sizes

Expecting all students, faculty and staff to wear face masks

Modifying class times to avoid crowds on campus and in buildings

Offering more online and hybrid classes

Change in residence hall occupancy, offering single and double rooms

Modified dining areas

“We are making every effort to maximize in-person learning and the student learning experiences that are a defining characteristic of an Iowa State education. Adjusting the calendar will allow us to complete the semester before Thanksgiving and minimize the potential spread of COVID-19 due to holiday travel.” ISU President Wendy Wintersteen

The University of Iowa has stated that in-person classes will start this fall 2020 semester, but have not released their semester calendar.