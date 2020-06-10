Iowa governor lifts 50% capacity limit on businesses, senior centers and swimming pools allowed to reopen

UPDATE:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Gov. Reynolds has announced effective Friday, June 12 the 50% capacity limit currently in place for Iowa businesses will be lifted.

The governor made the announcement Wednesday during a news conference. During the conference, Reynolds said certain businesses such as restaurants, bars and theaters will still be required to maintain social distancing.

"Eliminating the capacity restrictions will allow businesses the flexibility to adjust their specific operations accordingly, to best meet the needs of their employees and customers," said Gov. Reynolds.

Reynolds added establishments will still need to implement measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These include social distancing measures, enhanced hygiene practices and public health measures recommended by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The governor said swimming pools and senior centers may reopen as well so long as they follow recommended health measures. Previously, swimming pools in Iowa were only allowed to conduct lessons and lap swimming.

"We know that COVID-19 will remain in our communities for awhile. But we also know what we can do to effectively mitigate and manage and contain it while we safely and responsibly move forward with life," said Gov. Reynolds.

PREVIOUS:

Des Moines, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds held a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday from the Iowa State Capitol regarding the state's response to COVID-19.

