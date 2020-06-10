Water main break floods downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY(KTIV) -- Two water main breaks caused some major flooding in Downtown Sioux City Wednesday.

City crews were called and blocked off the area after pipes had burst. The breaks happened at the 500 block of Pierce and at the intersection of 7th and Water Street.

Water and mud covered the streets downtown because of the break. The break also caused the Orpheum Theatre to flood.

City officials say the cause of the break is still unknown.

"Could be a lot of things. Could be ground movement, a blow out. We're not going to know until we dig down and find out. Water main breaks happen all the time. We average around 100 and some main breaks a year. They just happen," said Jon O'Brien, Utility Supervisor.

O'Brien says they'll have the pipe up and working by tonight, but cleanup could take a few days.

Travis Morgan, CEO of Sioux City Symphony Orchestra says it happened in an instant.

"It was literally right in front of our office. I come out and there is just water gushing everywhere. It was coming. It went from zero to flood in about two minutes. We're talking, the entire ally was flooded. The sidewalk is buckled up, they're going to have to replace that sidewalk I'm sure. It was just everywhere," said Morgan.

City officials say they don't know how much water was lost in the break.