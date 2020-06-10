Winds finally calm down for our Thursday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another beautiful day, but that windy weather continued.

Sustained winds have been around 25 to 30 mph, with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

Other than the wind, things remained nice, with mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 70s.

Tonight will continue to be breezy, as wind gusts reach around 25 mph.

But the skies remain clear, and the low will be in the low 50s.

Tomorrow is looking like an even nicer day, with the wind finally mellowing, sunshine continuing, and a high in the low 80s.

Friday starts to heat back up again, with a high around 90 and mostly sunny skies once again.

Saturday will bring back a few clouds, with a high in the mid 80s.

Sunday returns breezy weather, with more clouds, and a high in the mid 80s. Monday will be partly cloudy.

Monday’s high will be near 90.

Tuesday and Wednesday bring back sunshine, with highs in the upper 80s.