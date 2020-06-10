Woodbury County confirms 13 new COVID-19 cases, over 2,200 recoveries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another 13 COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County out of 177 new tests reported.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Woodbury County has had 2,955 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Wednesday, June 10, the Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed 2,235 of the county's positive cases have recovered. No new deaths were reported Wednesday, with the county's death toll still at 38.

The SDHD says there have been 238 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 180 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.