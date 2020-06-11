Another sunny and hot day for our Friday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been another beautiful day, with sunshine and blue skies.

Temperatures did bump back up, with a high reaching the mid 80s, but with more mellow winds.

Tonight we’ll keep those clear skies, and the low will be in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow is looking to be very similar to today, but with another slight warm up.

So expect sunshine again, but a high in the upper 80s.

Saturday will be sunny once again, with a high in the mid 80s, but that breezy weather will return.

Sunday will also be breezy, and have more clouds in the sky.

Sunday’s high will be in the upper 80s.

The workweek takes us back into hot weather, with highs returning to the 90s.

Monday will be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 90s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high in the low 90s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a high in the mid 90s.