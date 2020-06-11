Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 death, 10 new cases

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - Health officials have confirmed another COVID-19 death in Dakota County, Nebraska, bringing its total to 31.

The Dakota County Health Department also reported 10 new cases on Thursday, bringing the county's total to 1,731.

The Dakota County Health Department says 1,337 of the county's positive COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Health officials say there have been 3,258 negatives cases in the county with 4,989 total tests performed.