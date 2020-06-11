Digital Content Producer (Part-Time)

Are you an aspiring journalist who wants to make a real difference in your community? Are you glued to your smartphone when big news breaks? Are you active on social media? If so, apply today to join our award-winning news team as a Digital Content Producer at KTIV-TV in Sioux City, Iowa.

We’re adding this position now to increase our digital news content.

The ideal candidate for this part-time, entry-level digital news position has strong online newswriting skills and knows how to use social media to grow our audience. You’ll be creating content for KTIV.com, for our social media channels and for affiliated websites across the state.

A college degree in Journalism or related field is preferred. We’ll teach you how to be a power user of our WordPress-based CMS and a rich set of digital content creation tools.

The Sioux City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, low cost of living, ample recreation and in close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KTIV is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at https://quincymediacareers.com.

Interested candidates should send a resume, cover letter, and work samples to:

Keith Bliven, News Director

KTIV Television Inc.

2929 Signal Hill Dr.

Sioux City, IA 51108

Or email your information to kbliven@ktiv.com.

KTIV Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.