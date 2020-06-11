DNR park manager and rescue crews locate missing deaf woman in Iowa state park

MCGREGOR, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa DNR is reminding hikers to always carry a cellphone with them after they located a missing deaf woman at Pikes Peak State Park.

On Saturday afternoon, Iowa DNR Parks staff received a report of a deaf woman that was possibly lost and injured in the northeast Iowa park.

According to our news station KWWL, several area police and EMS crews responded.

Dispatch instructed the woman to play music loudly on her phone so others nearby could find her.

A DNR park manager located the woman in a ravine. She was able to communicate that her ankle was in pain and got immediate medical attention.

The DNR reminds hikers to always stay on marked trails, never hike alone, and always carry water to stay hydrated.