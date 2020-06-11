East baseball team looks for another MRAC title

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Sioux City East baseball team tied for the Missouri River Conference title last summer, going 18-6 in league play. The Black Raiders were 26-15 last season but were upset by West in round one of the post-season.

East returns nine seniors this season. That includes Alec Patino, who led the Black Raiders with 48 hits, 7 home runs and 52 RBI's last season. Those numbers were all in the top ten in the state in Class 4A.

The Black Raiders are confident they can compete with anyone.

"All of our guys are ready to go, practicing hard," said Patino. "We're having great practices out here. Everyone's excited to get back on the field and I think we're going to do great this year."

"Always the main goal is always MRAC champion and then always try to get to Principal Park," said senior infielder Drew Brower. "We have some really good hitters on the team, too."

East head coach Kevin Dicus says some of his players stayed in better shape than others, while waiting to see if there was going to be a season. He thinks runs might be hard to come by, especially in the early part of the schedule.

"Pitching's probably going to be a little bit ahead," said Dicus. "I know arms are going to be sore but a lot of guys haven't seen live pitching. There's no cages open. There's no place to get live hitting in so I could see the pitching being ahead of the hitting."

"I feel like everybody has a little bit they want to do to get to where they want to be, like in mid-season form," said senior Chayce Patterson. "But we're working hard out here hoping to get to that form before the first game on Monday."

In that Monday opener, East goes to Western Christian for a 7:00 pm game.