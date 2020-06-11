Estherville man arrested after allegedly holding a woman hostage

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KTIV) -- An Estherville, Iowa man faces several charges after police got reports of a woman allegedly being held hostage in an Estherville home.

According to the Estherville Police Department, officers met a man, and woman, when they got to the home in the 500-block of 8th Avenue North, on Sunday.

The woman accused the man, Virgil Martin, of putting his hands around her neck, saying he choked her. The victim also stated she had been held against her will, at that home, for about four hours.

The victim complained of pain in her neck while speaking with officers. Officers say they observed a possible scratch on the victim’s neck that was allegedly caused by Virgil while he was choking the victim.

The female was taken by ambulance to Avera Holy Family for an evaluation of her injuries. She was later released from the hospital

Martin was arrested on charges of false imprisonment, possession of drug paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant for burglary in the 3rd degree.

Police say Virgil is being held on a $1,000 cash only bond at the Emmet County Law Center. The incident remains under investigation.