Former Ayrshire city clerk faces theft charges

AYRSHIRE, Iowa (KTIV) - A former Ayrshire City Clerk is facing charges after an audit reveals nearly $10,000 of misspent money.

A release from the state auditor, indicates the former clerk, Alesha Olson, had more than $9,000 in unauthorized checks made out to her name.

The auditor says the distribution of the misspent money happened from September 2018 through February 2020.

He says the case will now be turned over to the local prosecutor.

"We're glad to get this one turned over relatively quickly. It's been beneficial in our office to have added, since I was elected, law enforcement professionals to the team so we can make sure we're getting things done properly. We see this happening a lot. And every time we do we always remind people that you've got to have good checks and balances," said Rob Sand, State Auditor.

Sand says the former clerk was married to the mayor of the city. He says she resigned after her husband was not re-elected.