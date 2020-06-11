Iowa reports 9 additional COVID-19 deaths, 331 new cases and 274 more recoveries

(KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Thursday, there have been nine additional COVID-19 deaths in the state and 331 new cases since 10 a.m. Wednesday.

This brings Iowa's total to 22,785 confirmed cases with a death toll of 638.

More than 207,057 Iowans have been tested for the virus. The IDPH says 13,806 of the state's positive cases have reportedly recovered, an increase of 274 since Wednesday.

Across Iowa, 20 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours with the state having 242 total patients hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 75 are in intensive care while 48 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 75 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 28 in intensive care and 20 on ventilators.

State officials say northwest Iowa has 86 ventilators, 109 ICU beds and 514 inpatient beds available.