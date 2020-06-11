LAKE AREA NEWS: Dickinson County, Iowa sees sharp increase in COVID-19 cases

SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KUOO) -- Iowa's COVID-19 cases have been trending down for two weeks, but an increase in COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County, Iowa over the past week is causing alarm among local health officials.

Dickinson County has several popular summer tourist attractions and has seen a sharp increase in cases this past week.

The number of positive cases in Dickinson County as of Thursday night was at 101. A week ago it was at 28.

According to our news partner KUOO, health officials attribute some of the increase to more people getting tested.

Doctor Zach Borus of Dickinson County Public Health says it's also a reflection of the influx of people into the Iowa Great Lakes, and Memorial Day weekend in particular.

”We know that there were exposures at some of the local establishments where it was spread and some of those started on Memorial Day and now we're seeing secondary effects of those where people who have friends who they still continue to be in contact with, those folks are getting tested and are testing positive," said Dr. Borus. "So that's part of it and then there's some who have brought it into the county from other known hot spots.”

As of earlier this week, health officials said there are no COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Lakes Regional Healthcare. They say, so far, of the 101 cases reported as of Thursday in Dickinson County, 32 of those have since recovered.

Health officials in the Iowa Great Lakes area are encouraging businesses to continue to follow proper precautions with social distancing, wearing face masks, sanitizing and other measures.

Dr. Borus says anyone getting tested should not go back to work until they know the results of that test. He says they've had a number of incidents in the area in which people have gone back to work before getting the test results, exposing fellow employees and customers.