Looking at the impact of COVID-19 as businesses continue to open in Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's been two weeks since bars were allowed to open in Iowa, including those in Woodbury County. And more openings are happening Friday as Governor Kim Reynolds has loosened restrictions.

But, what impact has these openings had on COVID-19 numbers in the county?

"It's understandable that people want to get out and start doing some normal things, and yet at the same time we know, COVID-19 is still out there," said Tyler Brock, Siouxland District Health. "It's still higher than we would like to see."

Businesses across Siouxland continue to open up. Officials with Siouxland District health said since the peak in late April and early May, we've continued to see cases and the number of people getting tested, decline.

"With COVID-19, you have to have a body of information," said Brock. "You can't just take one day and say whoa look at what just happened in one day because there's some context that goes to that."

Brock said it takes about two to three weeks down the road to see an impact.

Looking at when things first opened on May 15 in Woodbury county, Brock said they can make some conclusions.

"That things have continued to go in a downward trend," said Brock. "That the opening up of things didn't negatively impact us all that much. From a state perspective the same thing is going on. For the most part the state has continued to see downward trends."

Brock said they have seen spikes in some areas like northwest Iowa.

"I think we can argue pretty well that that's not necessarily because things are opening up," said Brock. "I mean I think we have some packing plant impact that's had a ripple effect throughout the entire region."

He said he has hopes that the numbers will continue to decline regardless of businesses opening at 100% on Friday.

But, while we are seeing that decline in Woodbury County, Brock said we aren't out of the woods yet.

He said he believes it is possible to enjoy life, but to still try and do what you can personally to maintain distance and keep your exposures to a minimum.