Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 16,315, officials report 17 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 290 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 16,315.

Health officials also reported 17 additional COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, thus far there have been 212 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

As of June 11, officials say out of the 130,933 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 114,548 came back negative.

According to the state's COVID-19 website, 9,229 Nebraskans who have tested positive have recovered.