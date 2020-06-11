Norfolk Independence Day celebration still set for July 4th, changed to drive-in fireworks show

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual Norfolk Independence Day celebration is still going on, just in a different way.

Organizers say this year's Big Bang Boom will not shoot its 45th annual show at Skyview Lake, instead, the July 4th event will be changed to a drive-in style fireworks show at Northeast Community College.

Big Bang Boom President Don Wisnieski stated in a news release that the committee has been focused on finding a way to follow the Nebraska governor's Directed Health Measures and still be able to observe the nation’s birthday.

“Boom is a Norfolk tradition and because it falls on the actual 4th of July, we really wanted to find a way for it to happen, even if the full festival can’t happen, we think the fireworks are an important way to celebrate," said Wisnieski.

Organizers say once the drive-in concept was brought up they started looking for a location that would allow for the viewing of the fireworks from around the area.

The Big Bang Boom committee met with Northeast president, Dr. Leah Barrett, and her staff to work on the details.

The college parking areas will open at 7 p.m. that Saturday night and the fireworks are slated to begin at 9:45 p.m.

Families are invited to watch while remaining in or on their cars in the Northeast Community College parking lots. The lawns and fields on campus are not open for walk-in viewing.

“We are excited to be able to partner with Big Bang Boom to keep this annual tradition alive,” stated President Barrett. “We look forward to being a part of the celebration.”

There will be no concessions available on campus. The buildings at

Northeast will not be open, but a limited number of portable toilets and trash containers will be available during the event.

Big Bang Boom is asking the public’s help in keeping the campus clean

from litter.



But you won’t have to be on campus to see the display, according to Wisnieski “We have gone to a full aerial show with some bigger shells to make sure people from around town can see the fireworks.”

The higher elevation of the shoot site on campus will be able to be viewed throughout a large portion of Norfolk.

The music for the Big Bang Boom fireworks will be broadcast on local radio stations, 106Kix, Lite Rock 97.5, The New 94 Rock and US92.

For those not attending the fireworks show in person, they are able to watch the show on TV on News Channel Nebraska.