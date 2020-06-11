One of Siouxland’s most historic buildings one step closer to reopening

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One of Siouxland's most historic buildings is a step closer to re-opening its doors after 37 years.

We are talking about the Warrior Hotel in downtown Sioux City.

The hotel will be equipped with a bowling alley, an indoor pool, a fitness center, a rooftop bar, and even a spa.

Lila Plambeck, the Director of Sales and Marketing says they have about 100 constructions workers on site every day.

She says right now they are working on the final touches. Things like installing flooring in the ballroom, framing up the rooftop bar, and a few other touch ups at the restaurant and front desk.

"We are a Marriott Autograph Collection which means we are exactly like nothing Else so our autograph will be all over this building the owners wanted to create a place that was perfect for people to come eat, sleep, and play, and that's all-inclusive in the Warrior," said Plambeck.

Plambeck says the rooftop bar and the bowling alley will be open to the public.

She says there are 148 hotel rooms and 22 apartments.

"So not only can you enjoy downtown with the bowling alley, bars, and the restaurants, but you can take the elevator home and enjoy living here as well," said Plambeck.

Plambeck says they are hoping to open their doors in August.