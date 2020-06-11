Police reform bill approved by Iowa Senate and House, heads to governor’s desk

UPDATE:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The policing reform bill was approved by both the Iowa House and Iowa Senate unanimously.

The House voted 98-0 while the Senate voted 49-0.

The bill now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds desk for signature.

PREVIOUS:

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- A bipartisan bill introduced in the Iowa legislature Thursday to address police reform has passed unanimously through the House Judiciary Committee.

House File 2647 would prohibit law enforcement and reserve officers who have been fired for serious misconduct from being rehired. Serious misconduct includes repeated use of excessive force, conviction for a felony, fabrication of evidence, acceptance of a bribe or the commission of fraud.

The bill would also ban chokeholds except for in limited situations, including if a suspect has used or threatened to use deadly force in committing a felony or the officer reasonably believes the suspect would use deadly force unless immediately apprehended.

Under the proposed law, law enforcement agencies would be required to provide annual de-escalation and bias training to all officers. The police academy would consult with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, local law enforcement agencies, and others, to develop and disseminate the training guidelines. The bill outlines in broad terms, the training guidelines that would be required.

Under the bill, the state attorney general would be able to investigate and prosecute, even if a county attorney does not, a law enforcement officer if his or her actions resulted in death. If the attorney general determines criminal charges aren't appropriate, they could then still refer the matter to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council to recommend revocation or suspensions of the officer's certification.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller both released statements following passage of the bill through the House Judiciary Committee:

"In Iowa, we know how to sit down at the table, listen to each other and work together to move forward. Over the past several days, leaders of the Iowa legislature came together with shared goals and a commitment for action. This was truly a bipartisan effort with all of us working side by side. I want to thank Rep. Ako Abu-Samad, Rep. Ras Smith, Majority Leader Jack Whitver, Minority Leader Janet Peterson, Speaker Pat Grassley, and Minority Leader Todd Pritchard for working together to bring meaningful change. These problems didn’t arise overnight and they won’t be fixed in a day. We are just getting started, but our work together shows Iowa is willing to have the tough conversations and to look past our differences to find common ground and a brighter future for all Iowans.” Gov. Kim Reynolds

“These are somber and serious times, and this legislation reflects that. Our office is registered in support of the bills. This legislation can lead to real reform by addressing chokeholds and officer misconduct. It is a step forward. I am gratified to see our legislators come together. At a time like this, bipartisanship is crucial.” Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller

The bill will now head to the full House for a vote. The bill, as it stand now, can be read in its entirety here.