Republican lawmakers in Iowa push to limit absentee voting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) - The Republican-led Iowa Senate passed a bill Wednesday which would limit state control of absentee ballots and add another verification step. This comes eight days after Iowans set a record in June primary voting, largely due to absentee voting.

"When you have a success like that, you don't throw it away; you replicate it," Sen. Herman Quirmbach said, D-Story.

According to our sister station KWWL, The bill started as House File 2486, a one-page file about the placement of county seals on ballots. Last week, the State Government subcommittee added a 30-page amendment to the bill about absentee voting.

"This bill is about security," Sen. Roby Smith said, R-Scott, who wrote the amendment. "Right now, there's no voter I.D. when it comes to absentee ballots."

420,389 Iowans voted by mail in the June primary, compared to 50,610 in the 2018 primary election. This was in an effort to help people vote safely from home and not spread COVID-19.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate led this effort for the state but if this bill were to be signed into law, that responsibility would be placed on the individual counties instead.

"We had record-high turnout for a June primary. Iowans did not let COVID-19 prevent them from voting. I stand by my decisions," Pate's office said in a statement to KWWL Wednesday.

Senate Republicans say they're worried about a lack of security in the absentee voting process; specifically the "best means available" clause. In this clause, a county auditor can fill out a piece of information like someone's driver's license number if the voter forgot to do it themselves. They do this by checking computer records they already have.

The bill strikes out this clause and requires auditors to reach out to the voter by phone, email or paper mail to get the information.

"As it gets closer to crunch time, by the time that letter gets to them, it's probably too late," Johnson County auditor Travis Weipert said.

Weipert, a Democrat, is one of many county auditors that opposes the bill, saying the system's already secure enough and changing it in this way would be a barrier to voters.

The bill passed the senate 30-19 Wednesday and was immediately messaged back to the house where it will be read with the added amendment.