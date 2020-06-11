River Flood Warning from THU 10:32 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

River Flood Warning from THU 10:32 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD
Clay County
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a
* Flood Warning for
The Little Sioux River at Spencer.
* until Friday evening.
* At 09AM Thursday the stage was 10.12 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.
* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.
* Forecast…The river will rise to 10.2 feet by 1 PM Thursday.
* At stages near 10.0 feet…the right bank overflows, and minor
flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas
begins.
&&