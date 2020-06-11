River Flood Warning from THU 10:32 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Sioux Falls, SD

Clay County

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a

* Flood Warning for

The Little Sioux River at Spencer.

* until Friday evening.

* At 09AM Thursday the stage was 10.12 feet.

* Minor flooding is occurring and Minor flooding is forecast.

* Flood stage is 10.00 feet.

* Forecast…The river will rise to 10.2 feet by 1 PM Thursday.

* At stages near 10.0 feet…the right bank overflows, and minor

flooding of the Spencer city park and some rural agricultural areas

begins.

&&