At first he vowed he wouldn't get into the family business, but he had a change of heart.

RJ Breen joined KTIV in May of 2020 as a part-time videographer and editor. He will be attending Briar Cliff University in the fall and study mass communication and journalism.

On top of being a student, RJ will also be competing on the football field and the track for the Chargers.

He is the son of nightly news anchor Matt Breen and station manager Bridget Breen.

When he’s not working, RJ enjoys watching sports, staying active, and playing video games. He hopes to one day be a sports anchor.

Have a story idea? Contact RJ Breen at rbreen@ktiv.com.