SCAM ALERT: SCPD warns of scam calls posing as law enforcement officials

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Officers with the Sioux City Police Department are warning people to watch out for calls from scammers.

Police say they've seen an increase in reports of scams involving people claiming to be law enforcement.

They say the callers will identify themselves as officers or detectives, and say you have a charge out against you.

The callers will go on to say you can wire money to get out of those charges.

"It's not uncommon for our officers to call people and investigate cases or ask follow up questions about things. But where the scam phone calls kind of take a turn and something that we would never do, is the scammers are saying that you owe money," said Officer Andrew Dutler, Crime Prevention Officer.

Officer Dutler says if you don't know the number, the best option is to let it go to voicemail. He adds, if you think the call might be a scam, you can always reach out to police to verify that information.

"In this case, if it happens to do with a law enforcement agency, you can reach out to that law enforcement agency on your own. Talk to a records department or some official at that department to confirm whether or not it's a real call," said Officer Dutler.

Officer Dutler says if you end up talking to a scammer, trust your instinct and hang up the phone.

He adds, make sure you don't do any financial business with an unsolicited caller.