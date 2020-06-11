Sioux City man charged in 2018 child death to have bond review hearing next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- A Sioux City man charged in the 2018 death of a child will have a hearing on his bond next week.

Twenty-three-year-old Tayvon Davis has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is scheduled for October. A bond review hearing in his case is set for 10 a.m. on June 16th.

Court records show, in July and August 2018, a 19-month-old child under Davis's care suffered an elbow injury, frequently vomited, and stopped walking.\

The child was brought to a local hospital after she was unresponsive with what were described as "grave injuries." She died days later.

An autopsy determined the little girl died due to complications from multiple blunt force injuries.