South Dakota reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths

PIERRE, S.D. (KTIV) - On Thursday, health officials confirmed four new COVID-19 death in South Dakota, bringing the statewide total to 73.

One of those deaths was in southeast South Dakota's Union County. This was the county's first reported death due to the virus.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, officials have confirmed 62 new positive cases in the state, bringing its total to 5,665. Health officials say there are 928 active cases currently in South Dakota.

The state says 4,664 of its cases have recovered from the virus, an increase of 181 since Wednesday.

As of June 11, there are 87 South Dakotans currently hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been 514 hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.