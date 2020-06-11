Staying a little breezy, though not as windy, for Thursday

Our Wednesday was pretty pleasant with just a few clouds overhead and temperatures topping out in the mid 70s.



Still, we had to deal with wind gusts that topped 40 miles per hour at times through our Wednesday.



Thankfully, the winds have died down as high pressure has settled in.



We will have a little bit of a breeze this afternoon at 10 to 20 miles per hour but it is a bit of an improvement for the last few days.



There will be plenty of sunshine through the day with highs ending up in the mid 80s.



It will be a quiet night with mid 50s and mostly clear skies.



Temperatures will be a little warmer as we near 90 Friday with even lighter winds.



Highs return close to average over the weekend with low to mid 80s and the wind picking up.



Flag Day looks especially windy with gusts up to 40 miles per hour on Sunday.



Temperatures look to go back up to near 90 degrees as we start next week with no real chances for rain in the forecast for now.