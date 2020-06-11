Trial for Monona County man charged with killing his grandmother pushed back to August

MONONA COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) -- The trial for a Monona County man charged with killing his grandmother in 2018 has been pushed back to August.

Eliot Stowe has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to first-degree murder in the death of 66-year-old Cheryl Stowe.

His bench trial was scheduled to begin back in April, but due to COVID-19, it was delayed. It is now scheduled to begin August 11 in Monona County District Court.

On June 26, 2018, the Monona County Sheriff's Office was asked to check on the welfare of Cheryl Stowe after she didn't show up to work.

When a deputy arrived at her home, Eliot Stowe answered the door. A search of the property revealed blood stains on the floor and wall of the home, and a partially burned bat.