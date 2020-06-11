Water main break causes damage to several businesses in downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A water main break yesterday afternoon in downtown Sioux City flooded several businesses - including the Orpheum Theatre- causing some major damage.

Tim Savona the general manager for Spectra Venue Management says thankfully the water did not get into the theatre.

However storage rooms and back rooms in the Orpheum were damaged.

He says the full extent of the damage is yet unknown, but it shouldn't affect any upcoming events.

The Sioux City Public Library has had to relocate nearly a dozen staff members due to that same water main break.

Library Director Helen Rigdon says there was at least 3 to 4 inches of water in the lower level of the library on Wednesday.

She says that's where the administrative offices, storage rooms, and break room are located.

The water damaged about three-quarters of the lower level including carpets, paint on walls, furniture, and several boxes of books.

Rigdon says a restoration company was there overnight cleaning, and several humidifiers have been set up.

"I've had a lot of people around the city reach out and our friends group and everybody was ready to come in and roll up their sleeves so thats been a bright spot in this," said Helen Rigdon, Sioux City Public Library Director.

Rigdon says the flooding does not affect their plans to begin curbside pick-up.