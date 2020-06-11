Woodbury County confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases, almost 2,300 recoveries

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Local health officials have confirmed another six COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County out of 77 new tests reported.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Woodbury County has had 2,963 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

As of Thursday, June 11, the Siouxland District Health Department has confirmed 2,298 of the county's positive cases have recovered, an increase of 63 since Wednesday. No new deaths were reported Thursday, with the county's death toll still at 38.

The SDHD says there have been 245 total hospitalizations in the Woodbury County, 183 of those hospitalizations have been discharged.