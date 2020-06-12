1 out of 14 Buena Vista County residents have tested positive for COVID-19

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -- According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, about 1 out of 14 of Buena Vista County, Iowa's residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

This means Buena Visita County has more cases per-capita than anywhere else in the state.

Positive cases of COVID-19, in Buena Vista County, are now nearing 1,500.

The county has seen about 400 new cases since last Friday. Only 302, or about 20% of the county's 1,475 positive cases, have recovered.

As of June 12, six people in Buena Vista County six have died due to the virus.

Starting today, Iowa bars and restaurants could open their dining rooms to 100% of their capacity. For weeks, they were limited to just 50% capacity.

And while businesses and restaurants in Iowa are able to open up, health experts in Buena Vista County are concerned COVID-19 numbers will continue to go up.

In May, hundreds of workers at the Tyson Foods plant, in Storm Lake, tested positive for COVID-19. Now, health experts say they think the main reason for the continued spike is community spread.

Experts urge residents to keep following social distancing guidelines. They say they have concerns about businesses opening up at 100% capacity.

"I would hope that they would continue to watch the numbers. That they would consult us as far as possibly opening up or continuing to restrict. We definitely see the value of opening our businesses, but we also see the consequence of opening too early," said Pam Bogue, Administrator for Buena Vista Public Health and Homecare.

Due to the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the county, some businesses have decided not to open back up at 100% capacity.