11 total inmates at Woodbury County Jail test positive for COVID-19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The Woodbury County Sheriff's Office has concluded COVID-19 testing for all of the inmates at the county jail.

The sheriff's office says out of the 149 inmates at the Woodbury County Jail, 11 of them have tested positive for COVID-19. Ten of the cases are male and one is female.

Authorities say these inmates have been separated from the rest of the population to ensure the safety of jail staff and other inmates.

Visitor restrictions remain in place to avoid any further spread and anyone being booked in the jail is temperature checked and monitored for symptoms.

Back on June 9, the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office confirmed the virus had made its way into the jail. At that time about half of the inmates had been tested with seven of them being confirmed positive.