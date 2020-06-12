2020 Plymouth County Fair postponed

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Just a few days after the Iowa State Fair board announced the 2020 state fair would be postponed, the Plymouth County Fairboard announced the same decision.

The Plymouth County Fair was scheduled from July 29 - August 2. Ultimately the board made the decision to postpone the fair until July 28 - August 1, 2021.

In a post on their Facebook page, the board wrote, "The Fairboard did not make this decision lightly, as these volunteers are some of the most passionate fair supporters you will find. It was going to be very difficult for the small board of 24 volunteers to manage all aspects of a fair this size and meet all of the safety requirements to make it the "Best 5 Days of the Summer" you have all come to love."