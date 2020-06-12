A brief break from the winds Friday before picking back up this weekend

With high pressure sitting just about overhead, winds are very calm this morning and temperatures are starting off in the 50s.



Expect the winds to stay pretty calm throughout the day with plenty of sunshine once again.



Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.



A few more clouds will be with us tonight as a weak front dips into the area.



More of those clouds will be in northeastern Siouxland and there is a small chance that a shower clips areas like Okoboji to start off Saturday.



Otherwise, we will have a few passing clouds for Saturday with highs in the 80s and winds increasing through the day.



Both the cloud cover and wind will increase on Sunday with gusts up to 40 miles per hour for our Flag Day.



Highs stay in the 80s Sunday but jump up into the 90s Monday and look to stay there through much of the week.



It will also stay pretty breezy through that stretch as well.



Rain chances continue to look scarce with a few isolated storms possible by the end of next week.