After week of turmoil, Ferentz says Hawkeyes ‘want to do the right thing’

IOWA CITY (KTIV) -- It's been a week like none other at the University of Iowa. Charges of racism from former players, vandalism at Kinnick Stadium and the suspension of a long-time assistant. Head coach Kirk Ferentz met the media in person for the first time since the charges started.

Ferentz says a Monday team meeting was raw, productive, emotional and heated at times. Ferentz admitted that some coaches have been "demeaning and unnecessarily created anxiety" in the past. He says the staff has to be more inclusive and aware.

An advisory committee of 11 former players has been formed, as the Hawkeyes try to make changes for the better.

"I'm responsible for anything that happens here,' said Ferentz. "That's my accountability. That's my responsibility, I'm the head coach. So anything that happens as a failure, that's on my desk. That's my issue to deal with. I can't do anything about what's happened. What I can do is try to do a better job moving forward."

"We want your support, backing us every step of the way," said sophomore safety Kaevon Merriweather. "Not only on the football field but also when we're off the field, when we're in class, when we're walking the streets, when we're driving our cars. We want your support day in and day out."

"I'm convinced we all want to do the right thing," said Ferentz. "So it's all about learning more and trying to move forward. That's what our intent is and I think we've made great progress this week. Obviously it's only a start."

Ferentz had no comment on the status of strength coach Chris Doyle, who has been suspended.