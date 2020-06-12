Arnolds Park Amusement Park to temporarily close due to COVID-19 spike in Dickinson County, IA

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) -- Officials with Arnolds Park Amusement Park have decided to close the park after a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in Dickinson County, Iowa.

In a news release, officials announced they would be temporarily closing the amusement park, the museums and the Queen II starting Saturday, June 13. The park just recently reopened back on June 3.

Officials say there have been no positive cases among park personnel, but they say there number one priority at all times is safety.

Park officials say they hope to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community and plan to reopen when it is safe to do so.