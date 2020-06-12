Crews respond to fire at Kuehn Auto Sales in South Sioux City, NE

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) -- Crews have responded to a fire at a business in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

The call came in Friday afternoon at Kuehn Auto Sales. The owner tells KTIV the cause of the fire was a transformer that blew up near the business.

No injuries reported.

Jackson, Dakota City and South Sioux City fire crews responded to the fire.

This is a Developing Story. We'll have more information as it becomes available.