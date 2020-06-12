Dakota County confirms 1 new COVID-19 case, no additional deaths

DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) - After receiving the results of six new tests, health officials in Dakota County, Nebraska have confirmed one new case of COVID-19.

The Dakota County Health Department says this brings the county's total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 1,732 as of Friday, June 12. The health department also reported no new deaths in the county, its death toll remaining at 31.

Health officials say 1,338 of Dakota County's positive COVID-19 cases have recovered.

Officials say thus far there have been 3,263 negatives cases in the county with 4,995 total tests performed.