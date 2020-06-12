Diocese of Sioux City authorize partial reopening of certain churches

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City has authorized the opening of certain churches for private prayer starting Monday, June 15.

It's the first opening of church buildings in the diocese since the bishop suspended public masses and parish gatherings back on March 16th because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, the limited reopening is at the discretion of the pastors of the churches in the diocese.

So, starting on Monday, at 6:00 a.m. pastors may open the main church in their parish for private prayer for no more than two hours twice a week and they can't happen two days in row.

No more than 10 people can be present in the church for private prayer.

All social distancing rules should be followed, and masks are required during private prayer.

Priests and deacons should avoid taking part to allow for up to 10 parishioners.