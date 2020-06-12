Explorers cancel 2020 baseball season

SIOUX CITY (Courtesy S.C. Explorers) -- The Sioux City Explorers made the difficult decision, based on a variety of factors, to postpone their 2020 baseball season due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While we can’t predict what the COVID-19 pandemic will look like throughout the entire summer, we can make educated decisions based on information and guidance available today from local government and health officials.

“Not getting together this summer at the ballpark to enjoy the game we so dearly love will be disappointing to say the least.” Said Explorers owner, John Roost. “Everyone in the organization truly looks forward to putting together a great season and making a run for a championship. We know that our baseball season isn’t just a series of games; it is America’s Pastime and a passion that occupies valuable space in the hearts of all members of the Explorers family.”

We want to thank our fans for their patience in allowing the Sioux City Explorers the time we needed to thoroughly review our options for the 2020 season. As well as thank you for your unwavering support. We can’t wait to get together again for the 2021 season when the Explorers will be “Back and Better Than Ever.”

Joining with the Sioux City Explorers in making the difficult decision to suspend operations for the 2020 season are five other teams; the Cleburne Railroaders, Gary SouthShore RailCats, Kansas City T-Bones, Lincoln Saltdogs and Texas AirHogs. Each team will return to full operations for the 2021 season.

The other six teams will operate this season as the American Association will begin a six team, 60-game season with fans in attendance on Friday, July 3, the league office announced today. The full schedule will be announced on Monday June 15.

The American Association will begin the season operating out of three hubs, with games hosted by the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Milwaukee Milkmen and Sioux Falls Canaries. Each team will play 42 of their 60 games in their hub to limit travel.

The American Association teams participating in the 2020 season were based on cities allowing for fans in attendance at stadiums, geography and the COVID-19 restrictions that persist in certain American Association cities.

Opening day is scheduled for July 3. The American Association will experiment with new roster rules in 2020, highlighted by the elimination of rookie, LS and veteran minimums and maximums on rosters, and a draft of players from non-participating clubs to allow the best possible talent available to play this season. The regular season will end on September 10, with a five-game American Association Finals pitting the top two teams from the regular season.