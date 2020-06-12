Firefighters put out fire at Feed Energy Plant

For the third time in the past month-and-a-half, fire broke out at the Feed Energy Plant in Sioux City.

Firefighters responded to the scene at 800 Cunningham Drive early Friday morning.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire which started in oil-soaked insulation that was being stored near a building.

Officials say they were actually over-prepared for this small fire, after battling the two fires at Feed Energy last month that were much larger.

The company plans to tear down the burned building, which had been used for storage.