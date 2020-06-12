Gov. Reynolds signs police reform bill restricting chokeholds and addressing serious misconduct

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed the policing reform bill that was approved by both the Iowa House and Iowa Senate unanimously Thursday.

The House voted 98-0 while the Senate voted 49-0.

House File 2647 prohibits law enforcement and reserve officers who have been fired for serious misconduct from being rehired. Serious misconduct includes repeated use of excessive force, conviction for a felony, fabrication of evidence, acceptance of a bribe or the commission of fraud.

The bill also bans chokeholds except for in limited situations, including if a suspect has used or threatened to use deadly force in committing a felony or the officer reasonably believes the suspect would use deadly force unless immediately apprehended.

Under this law, enforcement agencies would be required to provide annual de-escalation and bias training to all officers. The police academy would consult with the Iowa Civil Rights Commission, local law enforcement agencies, and others, to develop and disseminate the training guidelines. The bill outlines in broad terms, the training guidelines that would be required.

Under the bill, the state attorney general would be able to investigate and prosecute, even if a county attorney does not, a law enforcement officer if his or her actions resulted in death. If the attorney general determines criminal charges aren't appropriate, they could then still refer the matter to the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy Council to recommend revocation or suspensions of the officer's certification.

Read more about the police reform law here.

Iowa governor signs police reform bill from state capitol Gov. Reynolds signs police reform bill banning most chokeholds and addressing serious misconductFor the full story: https://ktiv.com/2020/06/12/gov-reynolds-signs-police-reform-bill-banning-most-chokeholds-and-addressing-serious-misconduct/ Posted by KTIV News 4 on Friday, June 12, 2020

To watch the signing of the bill on KTIV's Facebook page, click here.