Head-on collision with semi sends one to the hospital

DIXON COUNTY, Nebraska (KTIV) - One person is miraculously alive, after a head on collision between a pick-up and a semi-truck in Dixon County, Nebraska.

The collision happened this morning between on Highway 20, a few miles North of Dixon, Nebraska.



The Nebraska State Patrol says that their investigation found that the pick-up crossed the center line and collided with the semi-truck.



The pick-up truck received heavy front end damage, and miraculously the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



The accident remains under investigation.