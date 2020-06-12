Hot and sunny again for Saturday but some changes for Sunday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Friday! Sunshine and hot weather graced us once again.

It was even slightly warmer than yesterday, with a high in the upper 80s.

Tonight will continue to have mostly clear skies, and a low in the low 60s.

Our weekend looks to kick off with that same hot and sunny weather.

Saturday’s high will be in the upper 80s again. Saturday night gets breezy as winds start to pick up.

Saturday night will also start to gain more cloud coverage.

Those clouds will make our Sunday partly sunny.

And Sunday will get wind gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

So expect a cloudier and breezy day. Sunday’s high will be in the upper 80s again.

The workweek starts off hot.

Temperatures move back to the mid 90s for Monday, and upper 90s for Tuesday.

Monday will be partly cloudy.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny.

Wednesday will have a few more clouds, with a high in the mid 90s.

Thursday will also be partly cloudy, with a high in the low 90s.

Friday has a chance of returning rain and possibly an isolated thunderstorm.

Friday’s high will be in the upper 80s.