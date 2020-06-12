Iowa reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 381 additional cases

(KTIV) -- According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, as of 10 a.m. Friday, there have been three additional COVID-19 deaths in the state and 381 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday.

This brings Iowa's total to 22,166 confirmed cases with a death toll of 641.

More than 212,827 Iowans have been tested for the virus. The IDPH says 14,058 of the state's positive cases have reportedly recovered, an increase of 252 since Thursday.

Across Iowa, 17 COVID-19 cases were admitted to the hospital in the last 24 hours with the state having 225 total patients hospitalized. Of those in the hospital, 81 are in intensive care while 47 are on ventilators.

In northwest Iowa, designated as RMCC Region 3 by state officials, there are 75 COVID-19 patients hospitalized with 32 in intensive care and 17 on ventilators.

State officials say northwest Iowa has 89 ventilators, 109 ICU beds and 545 inpatient beds available.