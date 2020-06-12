Nebraska COVID-19 cases rise to 16,513, officials report 4 additional deaths

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska health officials reported 198 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state's total to 16,315.

Health officials also reported four additional COVID-19 deaths on Friday, thus far there have been 212 virus-related deaths in Nebraska.

As of June 12, officials say out of the 134,536 Nebraskans that have been tested for COVID-19, 117,864 came back negative.

According to the state's COVID-19 website, 9,610 Nebraskans who have tested positive have recovered.