Nebraska outlines aid plan for ranchers, small businesses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -- Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts has detailed how the state would use $1.83 billion in CARES Act funding from the federal government.

About $387 million will be used to help the state recover from the COVID-19 pandemic from an economic standpoint.

One of the groups that will receive this benefit is the agricultural sector.

Nebraska Director of Ag Steve Wellman said about 20% of the state's gross domestic product comes through agriculture.

According to the Nebraska Farm Bureau, the estimated total economic loss from COVID-19 to the state has been 3.75 billion dollars. But Wellman says when it comes to Nebraska's meat processing facilities, beef is nearly back up to 100% capacity.

"It's tough, especially coming off the back of last year's flooding and the damage from last year's floods," said Wellman. "Man, talk about two devastating hits back-to-back on agriculture. It's been a struggle to say the very least. So we hope that we are moving forward out of this," said Wellman.

The state will award grants of at least $12,000 to eligible businesses with five to 49 employees and livestock producers with one to ten employees.

Ricketts says state officials will distribute the money on a first-come, first-served basis. The application window begins Monday and ends on June 26.