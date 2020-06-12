Nebraska rescue crews searching for 8-year-old girl missing on Platte River

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) -- Sheriff's deputies and rescue crews are resuming their search Friday for an 8-year-old Omaha girl who disappeared while playing in the Platte River at Schramm State Park just southwest of Omaha.

Calls to 911 on Thursday afternoon said several children in the water needed to be rescued. The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office says bystanders pulled several children to safety.

When deputies and Gretna rescue crews arrived at the scene, they determined one child -- 8-year-old Tarie Price -- was missing and launched a search and rescue effort along the river.

The search was called off Friday night and was to resume Friday morning.