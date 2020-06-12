One injured in South Sioux City Shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Thursday night.

It happened just before 10:00 P.M. on 1st Ave.

authorities say a younger male was hit by gunfire in a trailer park.

that person was taken to a sioux city hospital. His name and condition have not been released.

"I don't think that this was a random act of any kind. I think that it was probably directed. Like I said we've kinda had some ongoing issues back and forth and I believe it's probably related to that." said Sgt. Jeremy Grace of the South Sioux City Police Dept.