Sioux City playgrounds and basketball courts to reopen on June 19

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Sioux City Parks and Recreation facilities have announced the schedule for reopening facilities across the city.

Parks and Recreations facility reopenings include:

Monday, June 15 IBP Ice Center (reservations only).

Friday, June 19 Playgrounds Park bathrooms (no drinking fountains). Basketball courts (only one court where there are multiple courts).

Sunday, June 21 Bandshell in Grandview Park.

Monday, June 22 Pickleball – Long Lines Family Rec Center.

Tuesday, June 23 Climbing wall (members only/reservations only): the facility is closed on Mondays and Wednesdays during the summer.



Rentals of park shelters, Cone Park Lodge, Anderson Dance Pavilion and the Long Lines family Rec Center Gym will remain closed at this time.

Sioux City pools will open for swim lessons, lap swim and fitness class beginning June 22. Following the proclamation from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on June 12, city leaders are evaluating the option of opening pools for public swim in July based on limited capacity, additional staffing, costs and social distancing.